* Sees fourth-quarter revenue $1.43-$1.53 bln
* Sees oper margins 2 pct to 2.5 pct in first half of 2013
* To buy back $175 million in shares in fourth quarter
* Third-quarter revenue $1.58 mln vs est $1.65 bln
Oct 23 Contract electronics manufacturer
Celestica Inc's reported a 13 percent lower
third-quarter profit on weaker demand across its segments and
said it expects margins to come under pressure in the first half
of 2013.
The company said it expects operating margins to be in the
range of 2 percent to 2.5 percent for the period.
"This was a bit of a surprise for the market as that would
imply a sequential drop from the roughly 3 percent (operating
margin) they are guiding to for the fourth quarter," Paradigm
Capital Inc analyst Gabriel Leung said.
The company said based on current customer forecasts and
overall uncertainty in its end markets, it anticipates the first
half of 2013 to remain challenging with continuing downward
margin pressures.
Celestica forecast an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 15
cents per share to 21 cents per share and revenue of $1.43
billion to $1.53 billion.
It also said it will buy back $175 million of shares during
the fourth quarter.
Celestica makes smartphones, servers and some other products
for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM Corp
and Cisco Systems Inc.
It had said in June that it would stop making products for
Research In Motion Ltd, its biggest customer at the
time, by the end of 2012 and expected restructuring charges of
between $40 million and $50 million.
Celestica took a charge of $8.3 million in the third quarter
and said the restructuring program will continue into 2013.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $43.7 million, or
21 cents a share, from $50.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 26 cents.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.58 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 20 cents
per share on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at its communications business, which contributed 37
percent to total revenue, was down 9 percent as demand declined
from a number of customers, Chief Financial Officer Paul
Nicoletti said on a conference call with analysts.
Third-quarter revenue from services to RIM accounted for
under 10 percent of total revenue, down from 17 percent in the
second quarter, the company said.
Shares of Celestica, which has a market value of C$1.32
billion, closed at C$7.08 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its New
York Stock Exchange-listed shares were trading down 0.3 percent
at $7.00 after the bell on Tuesday.