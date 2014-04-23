AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
April 23 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled.
The company's net profit rose to $37.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter. It received $2.5 million as recoveries from settlement of class action lawsuits in the quarter ended March 31.
Celestica reported a profit of $10.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a restructuring charge of $7.3 million.
Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.31 billion. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)
