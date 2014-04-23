* Reports earnings of $0.20/share, in line with est

April 23 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue due to weak demand for its communications and server equipment, and said it expected demand to remain volatile.

Celestica, which makes products for companies such as IBM Corp and Cisco Systems Inc, forecast second-quarter revenue to fall about 5 percent to $1.38-$1.48 billion.

It also forecast adjusted earnings of 20-26 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

The company, which has been trying to come out of a restructuring after losing Blackberry Ltd contracts in 2012, reported a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in revenue from its communications business in the first quarter.

Celestica's server business, which contributed 10 percent to total revenue, fell 43 percent in the quarter ended March 31. The communication unit contributed 40 percent to total revenue.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.31 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Celestica's net profit, however, more than tripled to $37.3 million, or 20 cents per share, from a year earlier when it took a restructuring charge of $7.3 million.

It received $2.5 million as recoveries from settlement of class action lawsuits in the latest first quarter.

The company competes with AT Automation Tooling Systems Inc , Plexus Corp and Benchmark Electronics Inc .

Celestica's shares were up about 1 percent at C$12.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading. The company's U.S.-listed shares were up less than 2 percent at $11.13. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)