* Revenue declines 14 percent
* Sees third-quarter adjusted profit of
$0.17/share-$0.23/share
* Second-quarter adjusted profit falls 18 pct
* Expects third-quarter revenue of $1.43-$1.53 billion
July 26 Canadian contract electronics
manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 14
percent drop in quarterly revenue due to the loss of a contract
with BlackBerry Ltd.
The consumer business, which included sales from BlackBerry
last year, accounted for 7 percent of total revenue, down from
21 percent last year.
Sales at the communications business, the company's largest,
rose 12 percent to $627 million, accounting for 42 percent of
overall revenue. The business makes networking equipment for
telecom companies.
Total revenue fell to $1.50 billion in the second quarter
From $1.74 billion a year earlier.
Toronto-based Celestica makes servers for manufacturers such
as IBM, Cisco and Juniper Networks Inc
.
Its products are also used in aerospace and defense
electronics, data storage devices and healthcare products for
diagnostic imaging.
The company's net income in the second quarter rose to $28.0
million, or 15 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier. Adjusted profit fell 18 percent to
$38.6 million, or 21 cents per share.
The company expects an adjusted profit of 17 cents to 23
cents per share for the third quarter on revenue of $1.43
billion to $1.53 billion in the third quarter.
Analysts were looking an adjusted profit of 20 cents per
share, on revenue of $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Celestica closed at C$9.78 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday.