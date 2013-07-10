BRIEF-James Flynn reports a stake of 9.76 pct in Adeptus Health
* James e. Flynn-On april 3, deerfield partners, affiliates acquired $212.7 million senior debt position, including the bridge loan debt of Adeptus Health
LONDON, July 11 Celgene's drug Revlimid is not worth using on Britain's state health service because of uncertainty over whether it can extend the lives of patients with serious bone marrow disorders, the country's cost agency said on Thursday.
The draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), if confirmed following a consultation process, would remove a treatment option for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, which can lead to life-threatening diseases such as leukaemia.
* James e. Flynn-On april 3, deerfield partners, affiliates acquired $212.7 million senior debt position, including the bridge loan debt of Adeptus Health
* Altius Minerals Corp says executes three additional project option agreements covering eight projects
* Crown joins forint, zloty easing * Bond yields at multi-month lows after CPI, PMI, retail data * Inflation may soon enter retreat phase * Agrokor woes weigh on Croatian stocks ahead of parliament debate (Adds plunge of Croatian stocks, new prices) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 4 Central European currencies eased and bonds extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected economic data. The zloty and the forint ease