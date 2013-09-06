Sept 6 Celgene Corp's drug Abraxane was approved as a treatment for pancreatic cancer by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Abraxane is currently approved to treat breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. In a clinical trial, patients with pancreatic cancer who received Abraxane plus the chemotherapy gemcitabine lived, on average, 1.8 months longer than those who received gemcitabine alone.