Jan 11 Celgene Corp Chief Executive
Officer Bob Hugin on Monday said he would step down as of March
1 and hand the reins to current President and Chief Operating
Officer Mark Alles.
Shares of Celgene, which also issued a 2016 sales and
earnings forecast slightly below Wall Street expectations, fell
more than 7 percent.
Hugin, who will remain executive chairman and continue to
lead the board of directors of the U.S. biotechnology company,
made the surprise succession announcement to open the annual JP
Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. He has been part
of Celgene management for nearly 17 years and CEO since 2010.
Jacqualyn Fouse, who currently heads the company's global
hematology and oncology operations, will become president and
COO, while Scott Smith, head of immunology and inflammation,
will add the role of chair of the global management committee,
Hugin said.
The company said it expects 2016 sales of $10.5 billion to
$11 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $5.70 per share.
Analysts on average are forecasting sales of $11.14 billion and
adjusted earnings of $5.68 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Celgene also forecast 2016 sales of its flagship multiple
myeloma drug Revlimid of $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion, roughly
in line with Wall Street expectations.
Hugin said he was very optimistic about the company meeting
or exceeding its 2020 sales targets.
Celgene shares were down 7.1 percent at $101.21 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)