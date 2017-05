(Corrects spelling of Celgene in the headline)

June 29 Celgene Corp and Juno Therapeutics Inc said they signed a deal to develop and commercialize immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Juno will receive about $150 million upfront, and will sell 9.1 million shares of its common stock at $93 each to Celgene, the companies said on Monday.

Shares of Juno were up 61 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)