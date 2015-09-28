By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, Sept 28
has been given the green light to try to profit from efforts to
wipe out drug patents, a move that could fuel similar strategies
by other deep-pocketed investment firms.
In a decision that comes as a blow to the pharmaceutical
industry, a tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on
Friday denied a request by Celgene Corp to sanction
Bass and his Coalition for Affordable Drugs by throwing out
their challenges to its patents.
Celgene in July accused Bass of abusing the patent review
process by short-selling pharmaceutical shares that drop when a
patent review is filed. If Bass is not stopped, the company
warned, other for-profit groups will start using the patent
reviews as investment strategies.
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) dismissed the
argument.
"Profit is at the heart of nearly every patent," the board
said. "As such, an economic motive for challenging a patent
claim does not itself raise abuse of process issues."
The board's decision, made by six specialized patent judges,
also noted that short-selling is "legal and regulated."
A spokeswoman for Bass' $2 billion Dallas-based Hayman
Capital Management said in a statement on Monday that now that
Celgene's sanctions bid has failed, the PTAB can now turn to
evaluating "challenges to Big Pharma patents that contribute to
out of control prescription drug prices."
A representative for New Jersey-based Celgene, one of the
world's largest biotechnology companies, could not be reached.
Since February, Bass has asked the patent agency to take a
second look at 31 drug-related patents, including five of
Celgene's, through a procedure called inter partes review.
The reviews began in 2012 as part of the America Invents
Act, as a faster and easier way to eliminate poor quality
patents. Drug firms have recently lobbied Congress to prevent
hedge funds from launching the reviews.
Bass has said his efforts would lower drug costs for
consumers because big companies were improperly extending patent
protection in questionable ways, such as changing dosage or
packaging, to keep prices high.
Despite Friday's victory, his battle with the pharmaceutical
industry has yet to bear fruit. The board has made decisions on
three of his patent challenges so far, and in each case, it has
declined to initiate a formal review.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi,
Bernard Orr)