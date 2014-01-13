Jan 13 Celgene Corp raised its sales
and profit forecasts for 2015 and 2017 on Monday, saying its
improved view was based on its current momentum.
It also issued a 2014 forecast that was slightly lower than
current Wall Street estimates, and a long-term forecast for
sales of its flagship cancer drug Revlimid - $7 billion by 2017
- that the company called relatively conservative.
For 2014, Celgene expects sales of $7.3 billion to $7.4
billion and adjusted earnings, excluding one-time items, of $7
to $7.20 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for sales
of $7.43 billion and earnings of $7.29 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.