By Bill Berkrot
May 7 Celgene Corp on Thursday said the
European Patent Office revoked a key patent on the company's
flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid, a move that could shave
a year or two from the medicine's exclusivity in Europe.
The so-called polymorph patent in question would have kept
cheaper versions of Revlimid off the European market until
September 2024.
The New Jersey-based biotechnology company said it plans to
appeal the ruling, a process that could take at least three
years to run its course.
"While this would remain under appeal, the patent remains
valid and enforceable during that time," said Celgene spokesman
Greg Geissman.
Other Revlimid patents provide Celgene with protection in
Europe through 2022 or 2023.
"The worst-case scenario in the EU for Celgene would be
generic entry in July 2022, after the expiration of their
composition of matter patent," Evercore ISI analyst Mark
Schoenebaum said in a research note, adding that the appeals
process could take as long as five years.
A similar patent challenge is under way in the United
States. But due to differences in U.S. patent law, both the
company and analysts have said the European ruling is highly
unlikely to be a predictor of the outcome in the world's largest
market.
Revlimid, which had worldwide sales of $1.34 billion in the
first quarter, accounts for about 60 percent of total Celgene
revenue.
Celgene shares were up $2.8 percent at $111.66 on Nasdaq.
(Editing by Alden Bentley and Ted Botha)