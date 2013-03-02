March 2 Celgene Corp's experimental
drug apremilast proved to be more effective than a dummy pill
for psoriasis patients in a late-stage study, clearing the way
for the company to file for U.S. regulatory approval in the
second half of 2013.
Celgene said 59 percent of patients in the 844-patient trial
achieved a 50 percent improvement in symptoms at 16 weeks, using
a standard score of the severity and extent of psoriasis,
compared with 17 percent of placebo patients. A 75 percent
improvement in symptoms was seen in 33 percent of the treatment
group and 5 percent of the placebo group.
The Phase 3 trial is the first of two pivotal studies of the
drug in patients with psoriasis, a disease in which itchy,
painful skin plaques are thought to be caused by an inflammatory
response initiated by the body's immune system.
Apremilast is a pill that inhibits an enzyme known as
phosphodiesterase 4, or PDE4, and acts to damp down
inflammation.
Celgene said previously it planned to file for Food and Drug
Administration approval of the drug as a treatment for psoriatic
arthritis in the first quarter of this year.
Side effects were consistent with those seen in earlier
trials of the drug, with the most common being diarrhea and
nausea.
Celgene said no cases of tuberculosis or lymphoma were
observed through Week 16, and there was no increase in risk of
cardiovascular events or serious opportunistic infection.
"From a physician's perspective, this can definitely be a
first-line therapy because of the excellent risk/benefit
profile," said Dr. Richard Langley, director of dermatology
research at Dalhousie University in Halifax, and one of the
study's lead investigators. "I think the patient acceptance of
this drug and the physician acceptance is going to be extremely
high."
He noted that most psoriasis patients are currently treated
with methotrexate, which can cause serious side effects.
Newer biologic drugs used to treat psoriasis, which include
Amgen Inc's Enbrel and AbbVie Inc's Humira,
can make patients more susceptible to infection, Dr. Langley
said.