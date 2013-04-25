April 25 Biotechnology firm Celgene Corp reported a first-quarter profit that edged past analysts' estimates on strong demand for its cancer drugs, Revlimid and Abraxane, and it raised its 2013 earnings forecast.

Net income fell to $384.9 million, or 89 cents per share, from $401.5 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.37 per share. Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.