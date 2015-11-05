* Q3 rev $2.33 bln vs. est. $2.40 bln
* Revlimid int'l sales below expectations - analysts
* Company says Abraxane faces competition from rival
treatments
* Q3 profit $1.23/shr vs. est. $1.22/shr
* Shares down as much as 6.7 pct
By Vidya L Nathan
Nov 5 Celgene Corp posted its smallest
revenue growth in five quarters due to slower sales of its two
key cancer drugs.
The drugmaker's shares fell as much as 6.7 percent to
$118.61, wiping out $6.77 billion from the company's market
value.
Lower-than-expected sales growth of Revlimid and Abraxane
pushed the company's revenue below the average analyst estimate
and profit to just above expectations.
"Notably, this goes against the trend in large-cap biotech,
where the vast majority of companies beat on the top or bottom
line and raised guidance," Barclay's analyst Geoffrey Meacham
said in a note.
Growing sales of expensive new cancer drugs and other
treatments helped top U.S. drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc
, Merck & Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
post stronger-than-expected quarterly profits last month.
Celgene's total revenue rose 17.7 percent to $2.33 billion
in the third quarter, but still fell short of the average
analyst estimate of $2.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revlimid sales grew 11.8 percent to $1.45 billion in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, slower than the 15 percent sales growth
it registered in each of the last four quarters.
"Revlimid appears to suffer a bit from adverse seasonality,
and possibly also (foreign exchange) in ex-US geographies,"
Cowen and Co analysts wrote in a note.
The drug's international sales rose 3.4 percent to $558.3
million, which analysts said were below their expectations.
Celgene cut its full-year sales forecast for Abraxane to a
range of $950 million-$1.25 billion, down from $1.00
billion-$1.25 billion three months ago.
Jackie Fouse, Celgene's president of hematology and oncology
unit, said Abraxane was facing competition in the United States
from newer treatments for lung cancer.
Celgene posted net loss of $34.1 million, or 4 cents per
share in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $508.5
million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net loss for the quarter included $751.8 million in
collaboration costs and $231.6 million in costs related to the
company's acquisition of Receptos Inc announced in July.
New Jersey-based Celgene earned $1.23 per share in the
quarter, excluding items, marginally beating the average
analysts' estimate of $1.22 per share.
While the company kept its adjusted profit forecast for the
year unchanged, it also cut its full-year profit view to
$2.02-$2.24 per share from $2.17-$2.46 it forecast earlier.
