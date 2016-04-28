April 28 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 20.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The company's revenue rose to $2.51 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.08 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $800.7 million, or 99 cents per share, from $718.9 million, or 86 cents per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)