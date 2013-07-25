BRIEF-Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals board approves FY cash dividend
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
July 25 Biotechnology firm Celgene Corp reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates as demand for its cancer drugs, Revlimid and Abraxane, remained strong, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time.
Second-quarter net income rose to $478.1 million, or $1.11 per share, from $367.4 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.52 per share. Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
* Receives FDA clearance for spinal deformity correction planning software for Mazor X surgical assurance platform