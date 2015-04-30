BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
April 30 Celgene Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher demand in the United States for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.
The company's net profit rose to $718.9 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $279.7 million, or 33 cents per share on a stock split-adjusted basis, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the U.S. biotechnology company earned $1.07 per share.
Total revenue jumped about 20 percent to $2.08 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
