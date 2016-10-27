German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year and posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, lifted by higher demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.
Celgene's shares rose about 3 percent to $101.60 in premarket trading on Thursday.
The drugmaker's top-selling treatment, accounted for about 63 percent of Celgene's total revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30, and generated sales of $1.89 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion, according to Barclays.
With Revlimid sales driven by new patient market share gains and longer duration of use, Celgene raised its full-year sales forecast for the medicine to $7 billion from $6.8 billion.
Celgene also upped its adjusted full-year earnings forecast to a range of $5.88-$5.92 per share from a previous forecast of $5.70-$5.75 per share.
The Summit, New Jersey-based company revised its revenue forecast to $11.2 billion from a previous estimate of $11 billion.
The drugmaker said it now expected adjusted earnings and revenue in the higher end of its projected 2017 forecast, and sales of Revlimid to cross $8 billion.
Celgene has also forecast full-year 2017 earnings of $6.75-$7.00 per share on revenue of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion.
The company's new psoriasis drug Otezla posted sales of $274.6 million in the third-quarter, roughly in line with the consensus estimate of $275 million.
Its cancer treatment Abraxane generated sales of $233 million, well below the consensus estimate of $250 million, while its other multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst brought in $341.1 million, ahead of expectations of $327 million.
Excluding items, Celgene earned $1.58 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate by 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose about 28 percent to $2.98 billion, in the quarter, above the average analyst estimate of $2.83 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.