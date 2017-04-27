BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.
The company's net income rose to $941 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $801 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Celgene earned $1.68 per share in the quarter, beating the average analysts' estimate by 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revlimid sales increased 19.7 percent to $1.88 billion in the quarter, driven by new patient use and longer duration of use, and came in just above consensus estimate of $1.87 billion according to Barclays.
Total revenue rose about 17.8 percent to $2.96 billion in the quarter, but was below estimates of $3.03 billion partly due to lower-than-expected sales of its psoriasis drug.
The company's cancer treatment Abraxane generated sales of $236 million and its psoriasis drug Otezla brought in $242 million.
Wall Street expected Abraxane sales of $243 million and Otezla sales of $338 million, according to Barclays. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
