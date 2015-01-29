Coty posts bigger loss due to charges related to P&G deal
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
Jan 29 Celgene Corp : * Says early Q1 trends indicate strong start to year * Says plans to initiate 8 new phase i clinical programs in 2015 * Says received Revlimid reimbursement approval in Russia * Says anticipates Revlimid pricing approval in Mexico * Says growth drivers exist to meet or exceed 2015 and longer term forecasts
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017