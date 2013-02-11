Feb 11 Celgene Corp on Monday said its
drug Revlimid won full regulatory approval in China for patients
with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a type of cancer
that starts in the plasma cells in the bone marrow.
Multiple myeloma is the second most commonly diagnosed blood
cancer. There are an estimated 750,000 people with the disease
worldwide, according to the International Myeloma Foundation.
Celgene said it expects the drug to be available to Chinese
patients late in the second quarter of 2013.
In addition, the biotechnology company said Revlimid, or
lenalidomide, was granted priority review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration as a treatment for patients with relapsed or
refractory mantle cell lymphoma.
Revlimid is approved in combination with dexamethasone for
the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, who have
received at least one prior therapy, in almost 70 countries,
including the Americas and Europe.
It is also approved in the United States, Canada,
Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and several Latin American
countries, as well as Malaysia and Israel, for
transfusion-dependent anemia.