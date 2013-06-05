June 5 Celgene Corp said on Wednesday
that its flagship blood cancer drug, Revlimid, was approved by
U.S. health regulators to treat mantle cell lymphoma, adding
another revenue source for the $4 billion-a-year medicine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revlimid to
treat mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - a type of non-Hodgkin's
lymphoma - that has relapsed or progressed following two prior
treatment regimens, one of which must include Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co's Velcade.
Revlimid, which will be the first oral treatment for MCL, is
already approved to treat multiple myeloma and the blood
disorder myelodysplastic syndromes. It had sales of $1 billion
in the first quarter.
"There remains a tremendous unmet need for patients with
previously-treated mantle cell lymphoma," Dr Andre Goy, chairman
and director and chief of lymphoma at the John Theurer Cancer
Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, said in a statement.