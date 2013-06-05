June 5 Celgene Corp said on Wednesday
that its flagship blood cancer drug, Revlimid, was approved by
U.S. health regulators to treat mantle cell lymphoma, adding
another revenue source for the $4 billion-a-year medicine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revlimid to
treat mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - a type of non-Hodgkin's
lymphoma - that has relapsed or progressed following two prior
treatment regimens, one of which must include Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co's Velcade.
"There remains a tremendous unmet need for patients with
previously treated mantle cell lymphoma," Dr Andre Goy, chairman
and director and chief of lymphoma at the John Theurer Cancer
Center in Hackensack, New Jersey, said in a statement.
Revlimid, which will be the first oral treatment for MCL, is
already approved to treat multiple myeloma and the blood
disorder myelodysplastic syndromes.
The medicine had sales of $1 billion in the first quarter
for the U.S. biotechnology company.
Despite the unmet need cited by doctors, analysts predicted
only a modest revenue boost for Revlimid from the new
indication. Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt forecast
additional annual sales of about $100 million to $200 million
from the additional approval, saying it was not likely to
provide a boost to Celgene's shares.
MCL accounts for about 6 percent to 7 percent of total
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cases, or about 11,000 cases, the company
said.
Celgene shares were off 3.4 percent at $113.69 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq on a down day for biotechs and the broader
market.