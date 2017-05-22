May 22 Celgene Corp said its oral drug to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis met the main goal of reducing annualized relapse rate, when compared to Biogen Inc's Avonex, in a second late-stage study.

The drug, ozanimod, succeeded in another late-stage study in February.

Celgene said on Monday it expected to file for U.S. marketing application by the end of this year.

Ozanimod is also being tested for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)