UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says resolves issue with gas supplies to Poland
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.
May 22 Celgene Corp said its oral drug to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis met the main goal of reducing annualized relapse rate, when compared to Biogen Inc's Avonex, in a second late-stage study.
The drug, ozanimod, succeeded in another late-stage study in February.
Celgene said on Monday it expected to file for U.S. marketing application by the end of this year.
Ozanimod is also being tested for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.