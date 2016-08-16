BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
SAO PAULO Aug 16 The Brazilian government is likely to reduce the minimum price for state-controlled distribution power firm Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA to around a minimum 2 billion reais ($629 million) to attract bidders after the sale was suspended earlier on Tuesday, according to two lawmakers familiar with the matter.
The previous minimum price was set at 2.8 billion reais. According to the two lower house lawmakers, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the move should entice interested parties to present firm bids for Celg-D when the sale is resumed next month.
($1 = 3.1806 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.