JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South African mobile operator Cell C said on Thursday a 4 billion rand ($263 million) cash injection from Blue Label Telecom would reduce the stake of Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom to 35 percent.

Oger Telecom is controlling shareholder in Cell C with over 70 percent stake. ($1 = 15.2148 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)