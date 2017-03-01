REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, the firm said on Wednesday.
Cell C is South Africa's third largest mobile network provider.
($1 = 13.0700 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
