BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 South African fixed-line operator Telkom said it is in talks to buy rival Cell C , as it seeks to boost its fledging mobile phone business.
Telkom is currently performing due diligence on Cell C, the company said in a statement.
Buying South Africa's third-largest mobile telecoms network Cell C would give Telkom about 20 million mobile phone users but also a company facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.
Telkom did not indicate how much it would pay for the unlisted Cell C.
"It could be a credible tie-up," said the chief executive of mobile phone network Vodacom, Shameel Joosub, at an earnings briefing on Monday. Combining fixed-line and mobile businesses would make Telkom stronger, he said.
Oger Telecom South Africa owns 75 percent of Cell C. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and TJ Strydom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.