JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 A major investor in the
parent company of South Africa's Cell C Ltd has launched a court
challenge aimed at stopping the sale of a 45-percent stake in
the mobile phone operator to Blue Label Telecoms, according to
court papers seen by Reuters on Thursday.
CellSAF holds a 25 percent stake in 3C Telecommunications,
which in turn owns Cell C, South Africa's
third-largest mobile phone operator.
CellSAF said in the court papers it was not informed about
the sale of the stake in Cell C to Blue Label and the
transaction "unfairly disregards the interests of CellSAF."
Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid airtime and
data in Africa's most industrialised country, said in October it
would pay 5.5 billion rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake
in debt-laden Cell C.
At 1205 GMT, Blue Label shares were down 2.1 percent to
18.86 rand.
Blue Label spokesman Michael Campbell said he could not
comment as the firm had not received a court summons from
CellSAF. 3C could not immediately be reached for comment.
The deal, which is part of Cell C's efforts to reduce its
debt of around 20 billion rand, would dilute CellSAF's indirect
interest in the mobile firm from 25 percent to 7.5 percent,
according to the court papers.
