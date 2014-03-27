BRIEF-Beijing Join-Cheer Software to set up unit in Beijing
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing
March 27 Cellcast Plc
* Operating revenue 15.54 million pounds (2012: £19.16 million)
* Loss for year 2.49 million pounds (2012: loss 0.06 million pounds)
* Agreement signed with Entertainment Network ltd resulting in one off payment of 2.98 million pounds (approximately 2 million pounds net) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing
* Says Hong Kong-based unit will buy TOPBEST COAST LIMITED, for $73 million