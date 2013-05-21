BRIEF-Asseco Business Solutions announces tender offer for Macrologic shares
* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0 zlotys ($14.73) per share
LONDON May 21 Cellcast PLC : * Revenues reduced to £19.2 million (2011: £20.9million) * Gross profit down to £1.4 million (2011: £1.7million) * Source text for Eikon
* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0 zlotys ($14.73) per share
BEIJING, April 12 Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.