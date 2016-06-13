By Ari Rabinovitch
| JERUSALEM, June 13
JERUSALEM, June 13 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday it would demand
French-backed Golan Telecom pay 900 million shekels ($233
million) in compensation for dropping a deal they were
negotiating to work with a rival.
Cellcom had offered to buy Golan, but Israel's regulators
opposed the purchase earlier this year, arguing such a deal ran
contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the
market.
Cellcom has since said that the parties were negotiating an
agreement, subject to regulatory approval, that would allow
Golan to continue to use Cellcom's networks.
But cable TV provider Hot, which is owned by French cable
group Altice and also has a fixed-line and Internet
network, took the industry by surprise on Friday, announcing it
was negotiating its own 10-year deal with Golan.
Cellcom, in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said
the new Golan-Hot agreement breaches the Share Purchase
Agreement (SPA) and National Roaming Agreement (NRA) it had
previously reached with Golan.
If the deal with HOT is not changed, Cellcom said it would
terminate the SPA and demand 600 million shekels as defined in
that agreement. It would also demand the recovery of 300 million
shekels of discounts it provided Golan under the NRA.
"Should Golan Telecom and its shareholders fail to remedy
all such breaches within the time frame set in the agreement,
(Cellcom) will take all actions available to it under the SPA,
NRA and applicable law, against them," it said.
The dispute has its roots in changes to Israel's telecom
market since 2012 when the government opened the industry to a
host of new operators, including Golan, sparking a price war
that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for
Cellcom and two other incumbents.
Golan launched in 2012, offering rock-bottom prices that its
competitors have struggled to meet and has taken about 10
percent of Israel's mobile market. It is owned by French
businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel.
($1 = 3.8690 shekels)
(Editing by Keith Weir)