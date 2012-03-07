* Q4 net profit falls 76 pct to 76 mln shekels
* Co had forecast outcome of 70-80 mln
* Revenue up 0.2 pct to 1.67 bln shekels
* To pay dividend of 0.72 shekels a share
JERUSALEM, March 7 Cellcom,
Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported a 76 percent
drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday but predicted an
improvement in 2012 due to its acquisition of internet service
provider Netvision.
Cellcom posted fourth-quarter net income of 76
million shekels ($20 million), down from 319 million a year
earlier. It had warned in January that net profit in the final
three months of 2011 would be between 70 million shekels and 80
million.
Cellcom and rivals Partner and Bezeq
unit Pelephone were hit in 2011 by a steep reduction in the fees
mobile operators charge each other to connect calls and the
elimination of exit fines for customers.
A lawsuit by customers and a deferred tax expense also
weighed on Cellcom's results in the quarter. Cellcom is
appealing against the court order that it should repay customers
charges it implemented for providing call detail records, having
previously provided them free.
Revenue increased by 0.2 percent to 1.67 billion shekels,
while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation slid 32.6 percent to 425 million.
Cellcom said it had consolidated Netvision's results
starting in the fourth quarter.
Nir Sztern, Cellcom's chief executive, said the company's
main goals in 2012 were to cut costs by creating efficiencies
and to continue upgrading its network to allow for surfing
speeds of up to 84 megabits per second.
"We estimate that we will see the synergies of the merger
(with Netvision) both in terms of income and expenses during
2012 and the following years," Sztern said.
"In 2012 and the upcoming years we will deepen our focus on
cellular internet growth by continuing to introduce data
devices, such as (for) tablets and smartphones," Sztern said.
Its subscriber base fell by 1.3 percent in 2011 to 3.349
million. Some 40 percent were customers of its third-generation
(3G) network.
Cellcom said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 72 million
shekels, or 0.72 shekels a share. Dividends in 2011 totaled 785
million shekels.