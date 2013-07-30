JERUSALEM, July 30 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, expects a further decline in
revenue and profit in the second quarter but its
financially-strapped controlling shareholder is not putting it
up for sale, the company said on Tuesday.
In a preliminary estimate of results to be released in
August, Cellcom said it expected revenue to reach
1.22-1.24 billion shekels ($342-$347 million) in the April-June
period and net profit 55-65 million shekels. In the second
quarter of 2012, it posted profit of 121 million shekels on
revenue of 1.5 billion shekels.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up last year with
the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with
unlimited calling plans for $25 a month or lower. That led to
steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and
two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom noted, though, that revenue from services, average
revenue per subscriber and earnings before interest, taxes
depreciation and amortisation increased from the first quarter.
It added that "may not continue in future quarters."
Cellcom said it had provided the preliminary figures at the
request of its controlling shareholder, conglomerate IDB Holding
Corp, in connection with a debt arrangement at IDB.
IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels while its unit IDB
Development owes 5.8 billion shekels. Bondholders
have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust IDB Holding
Chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of a combined
company.
In a bid to keep control, Dankner and IDB have made a new
debt proposal which needs court approval.
Cellcom also said that IDB "has notified it that contrary to
rumours in the media regarding an offer supposedly made to a
third party to purchase the company, the company is not up for
sale."
On Monday, Israeli media reported that the owners of Golan
Telecom, one of the new mobile phone operators, had been offered
the chance to acquire control of Cellcom and were seriously
considering the proposal.
Cellcom is controlled by Discount Investment Corp,
which is a subsidiary of IDB.