JERUSALEM, July 8 Israel's largest mobile phone
operator Cellcom said on Tuesday it will issue two
series of bond for a total of about 326 million shekels ($95.28
million).
Cellcom said the offering is expected to take place on July
8-9, and there had been about 1.2 billion shekels in demand.
One series for 106 million shekels will have an annual
interest rate of 1.98 percent linked to the Israeli consumer
price index (CPI). The second, for the remaining 223 million
shekels, will not be linked to the CPI and will offer a 4.14
percent interest rate.
($1 = 3.4216 Israeli Shekels)
