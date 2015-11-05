* Golan has 900,000 subscribers, Cellcom has 2.85 mln
* Golan revenue to top 500 mln shekels in 2015
* Finance minister sets out opposition to deal
(Adds comments from finance, communications ministries, Golan, analyst)
analyst)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 5 Israel's Cellcom agreed
on Thursday to buy smaller low-cost mobile phone rival Golan
Telecom for 1.17 billion shekels ($301 million) but political
opposition swiftly threatened the deal.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon voiced strong opposition to
the takeover of French-owned Golan in a letter to the country's
acting anti-trust regulator.
"Approving the deal will be a serious blow to competition in
the cellular market and will lead to a rise in prices," said
Kahlon, who as communications minister from 2009-13 was
responsible for introducing competition into the mobile market.
Golan, owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier
Niel, is one of the four other mobile network operators in
Israel besides market leader Cellcom. It launched in 2012 when
the government issued new licences to boost competition in a
sector that had been dominated until then by three players.
Golan offered rock-bottom prices that its competitors
struggled to meet. In August it hired an investment bank to
explore options, including putting the company up for sale.
Israel's mobile phone market had been expected to
consolidate amid concerns that competition is undermining firms'
ability to invest in infrastructure.
Israel's telecoms regulator is now considering allowing
consolidation that would enable prices to rise and permit
companies to make more profit to plough back in to
infrastructure.
But it remains to be seen whether it will allow the
country's biggest operator to buy a rival.
The Communications Ministry said on Thursday that once it
receives the documents pertaining to the detail it will examine
the proposal together with the anti-trust authority.
"There is no assurance that the agreement shall be approved
by the Israeli regulators, which the company estimates to be
challenging," Cellcom said.
Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber told
Reuters last week he was not opposed to mergers, as long as
there is enough competition and no negative impact on
infrastructure.
While the number of mobile operators and European benchmarks
make a clear case for consolidation, the removal of Golan might
prove politically unpopular, UBS analyst Roni Biron said.
"A new antitrust commissioner will be appointed next month
but a decision will likely take longer," he said.
Golan has about 900,000 customers and is expected to end
2015 with revenue exceeding 500 million shekels and adjusted
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) of 204 million shekels. Cellcom has 2.85 million
subscribers.
"The acquisition of Golan Telecom will allow us to add a
low-cost brand to our portfolio," Cellcom Chairman Ami Erel
said.
Golan's CEO Michael Golan said that if the deal is
authorised, Golan Telecom will operate as a subsidiary with its
own brand and tariffs.
"Attractive prices will remain," he told Israel Radio.
A 90 percent price drop in the past five years means today
an Israeli family of six can get all its calls, messages and 10
gigabytes of data for as little as $30 a month.
($1 = 3.8885 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Keith Weir)