JERUSALEM, July 12 Israel's government has
blocked a network sharing deal between two telecom groups that
on Tuesday had sparked a 900 million shekel ($232 million)
lawsuit from the country's largest mobile phone operator,
Cellcom.
The deal between Golan Telecom and cable provider Hot
announced last month prompted Cellcom, which had been
negotiating its own arrangement with Golan, to take legal action
against its smaller rival.
Israel's Communications Ministry, however, informed Hot that
it could not pursue its agreement with Golan because its license
did not allow the company to host other operators, a ministry
spokesman said. He added that the timing of the decision was not
in any way connected to the Cellcom lawsuit.
