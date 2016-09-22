JERUSALEM, Sept 22 One of two groups interested
in purchasing Golan Telecom has withdrawn its intention, Cellcom
Israel, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on
Thursday.
On Wednesday Cellcom said it was in talks with two groups
over a network sharing agreement worth more than 2.2 billion
shekels ($586 million) over 10 years as part of a plan by the
groups to buy Golan, a relative newcomer in the Israeli mobile
phone sector.
One of the parties is Marathon 018 Xfone while Cellcom
referred to the second as just a group of investors, although
Israeli media identified it as a consortium of Elco Holdings
and Gil Sharon, a former chief executive of Cellcom
rival Pelephone.
"The group of investors notified the company today that it is
withdrawing from its intention to purchase Golan Telecom and
consequently from the negotiations with the company," Cellcom
said.
This leaves Marathon 018 as the sole party interested in
purchasing Golan.
Cellcom said the network sharing and hosting
agreement, which is estimated to be worth 220-250 million
shekels a year, is expected to be signed with the group that
finally purchases Golan.
($1 = 3.7566 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)