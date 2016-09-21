BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, Sept 21 Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, said on Wednesday it was negotiating between two groups over a network sharing agreement that will bring in more than 2.2 billion shekels ($582 million) over 10 years.
The two parties, Marathon 018 Xfone and a second, unnamed group of investors, are each trying to buy a relative newcomer in the Israeli mobile phone market, Golan Telecom.
Cellcom said the network sharing and hosting agreement, which is estimated to be worth 220-250 million shekels a year, is expected to be signed with the group that finally purchases Golan.
Cellcom's own bid to take over Golan was blocked by Israel's telecoms regulator, who argued that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the market. ($1 = 3.7794 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)