TEL AVIV, April 16 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday it has selected Nokia Solutions and Networks for the supply of its fourth generation (4G) network.

Cellcom did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The company said it intends to immediately begin a rapid deployment of the network, which also supports LTE advanced technology (4.5 generation), and expects to achieve a wide deployment by the end of the year.

The operation of the network as well as its LTE advanced qualities is subject to the regulator's approvals and availability of spectrum, Cellcom said.

Nokia Solutions is owned by Nokia. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)