JERUSALEM May 14 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, reported a 77 percent drop in
quarterly net profit, weighed down by a one-time expense for a
voluntary retirement programme and as fierce competition in the
sector continued.
Cellcom said on Thursday it earned 26 million shekels ($6.8
million) in the first quarter, compared with 114 million a year
earlier. Excluding a 30 million shekels expense for the
retirement programme, Cellcom made a profit of 51 million
shekels.
Revenue dipped 6 percent to 1.062 billion shekels, led by a
drop in service revenue but partly offset by revenue from
equipment sales. The company, though, is banking on a newly
launched television service to boost future revenue.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to
steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and
two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom lost 82,000 subscribers in the January-March period,
with its base declining to 2.885 million.
The company's board opted not to distribute a dividend for
the first quarter.
($1 = 3.8281 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)