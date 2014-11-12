* Q3 net profit 106 mln shekels, 74 mln excluding one-off
gain
* Quarterly revenue down 6.7 pct to 1.14 bln shekels
TEL AVIV Nov 12 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, doubled third-quarter net profit
in spite of falling revenue, it said on Wednesday, citing
cost-cutting measures and lower financing and cell tower
expenses.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to
steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and
two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom said it subscriber base fell by 19,000 in the third
quarter to 3.01 million.
Third-quarter profit at rival Pelephone fell by 28.6 percent
year on year, according to results from parent Bezeq Israel
Telecom this week.
Cellcom's third-quarter net profit rose to 106 million
shekels ($27.9 million) from 52 million a year earlier.
Excluding the one-off reduction to a provision for cell-site
rent expenses, net profit was 74 million shekels, against a
forecast of 76.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue dropped 6.7 percent to 1.14 billion shekels,
compared with the poll's 1.13 billion shekel forecast.
Chief Financial Officer Shlomi Fruhling said the price
erosion in the communications market is expected to continue in
the coming quarters.
"In the third quarter there was a substantial decrease in
revenue from hosting operators on the company's communications
networks, which are expected to gradually increase in the coming
quarters," he said.
"On the other hand, an increase in equipment sales and a
decrease in operating expenses, resulting from the efficiency
measures, somewhat mitigated these effects."
The company's offer in the frequencies tender for a
fourth-generation (4G) network was submitted this month and
Chief Executive Nir Sztern said the company is in the final
stages of preparations for the launch of internet television
services.
The board decided not to distribute a dividend for a fourth
quarter running.
(1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Goodman)