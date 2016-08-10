JERUSALEM Aug 10 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported sharply higher quarterly profit that met estimates, saying the erosion in cellular revenue had moderated while it will continue to invest in its TV service.

Cellcom said on Wednesday it earned 44 million shekels ($11.6 million) in the second quarter, up 267 percent from a year earlier. Revenue dipped 1.1 percent to 1.03 billion shekels and it took a 13 million shekel expense related to a voluntary retirement plan.

The company was forecast to earn 42 million shekels on revenue of 1.02 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom's subscriber base declined by 1.3 percent in the quarter over last year to 2.812 million.

But it added 12,000 customers in the April-June period to its TV service, bringing its subscriber base to 87,000 households. Seeking to find new streams of revenue, it launched a low price, Internet-based service last year that competes with cable company HOT and satellite TV firm YES.

"We will continue to invest in Cellcom TV so it continues to be a quality and an advanced alternative to the existing TV service providers," said CEO Nir Sztern.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said Cellcom TV has reached a 4 percent market share. "We expect this to expand following the recent addition of linear sport channels, " said Rosner, who rates Cellcom "overweight".

Cellcom, whose shares were up 3.2 percent in Tel Aviv, had sought to buy smaller rival Golan for $300 million but regulators blocked the purchase, arguing that such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to open up the market.

The government also blocked a network sharing deal between Golan and HOT, while Cellcom entered into network sharing with Marathon 018 Xfone, which won 4G frequencies but has not yet entered the mobile market.

Sztern noted the agreement will guarantee "continued investments in the development of 4G network."

Rival Pelephone, a unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom, last week reported a 73.5 percent drop in quarterly profit amid a sharp fall in subscribers..

Partner, Cellcom's other main rival, will publish earnings next week. ($1 = 3.8111 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)