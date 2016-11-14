TEL AVIV Nov 14 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, reported lower quarterly profit
that slightly missed estimates, saying rival Golan Telecom did
not pay the full amount agreed upon for its use of Cellcom's
network.
Cellcom said on Monday it earned 33 million shekels
($8.6 million) in the third quarter, down from 40 million a year
earlier. Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 992 million shekels.
The company was forecast to earn 35 million shekels on
revenue of 1.02 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that
led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for
Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.
"The results of the quarter were affected, among others, by
a decrease in revenues recognised in relation to national
roaming services, due to Golan not paying the full agreed
monthly consideration," said CEO Nir Sztern.
Smaller rival Golan filed a lawsuit in an Israeli court last
month, declaring it does not owe the company 600 million shekels
for past national roaming payment differences.
Cellcom, which said it believes the lawsuit is unfounded,
had sought to buy Golan for $300 million but regulators blocked
the purchase, arguing that such a deal ran contrary to its
efforts to open up the market.
Israel's antitrust commissioner has approved Cellcom's
network sharing and hosting agreement with Marathon 018 Xfone.
Cellcom's subscriber base declined by 0.4 percent in the
quarter over last year to 2.822 million.
But its TV subscriber based reached 99,000 households in the
quarter, nearly double a year earlier. Seeking to find new
streams of revenue, it launched a low price, Internet-based
service last year that competes with cable company HOT and
satellite TV firm YES.
($1 = 3.8563 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)