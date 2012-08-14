* Cellcom Q2 profit 121 mln shekels vs 114 mln forecast
* Partner Q2 profit 120 mln shekels vs 98 mln forecast
* Weaker handset income hits revenues
* Shares rise after steep 2011, 2012 declines
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 14 Israel's two largest mobile
phone operators Cellcom and Partner Communications
are planning television-over-Internet services as weak
earnings highlighted their need for profitable new earnings
streams.
Haim Romano, Partner's chief executive, said on Tuesday the
company was working to accelerate TV Internet services. "Once
the conditions are ripe, Partner will offer an innovative,
quality and attractive solution also in this area," he said.
Cellcom CEO Nir Sztern also said he was examining Internet
TV as well as an entry to the cellular credit card business.
The two companies need new revenue streams to adapt to a
rapidly changing telecoms landscape. Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile operator, Partner, the No. 2 operator,
and Bezeq unit Pelephone had dominated the sector for more than
12 years until six new operators entered the market this year.
That led to a price war, including unlimited calling plans
at $25 or less, in which hundreds of thousands of customers
switched to new discounted services. HOT's new mobile service
for instance attracted 250,000 customers in 10 weeks.
Any new Internet TV ventures would need regulatory approval
but Israel's communications minister has pushed for such
services to sharply lower consumers' bills to around 100 shekels
($25) a month, from some 250 shekels charged by cable company
HOT and satellite TV provider YES, a unit of Bezeq
.
Cellcom and Partner, which operates under the Orange brand,
said new competitors and a government mandate in early 2011 to
slash call connection fees had forced them to take efficiency
measures. Partner has cut 2,100 employees since last October.
EFFICIENCY SAVINGS
Cellcom said its measures such as lowering headcount and
reducing expenses had led to savings of 300 million shekels a
year. It also won a tender to supply 60,000 army personnel with
mobile services.
Its shares were up 3.7 percent in afternoon trading in Tel
Aviv, clawing back from a 61 percent decline so far in 2012 and
45 percent drop in 2011. Partner shares, down 60 percent in 2012
and 53 percent in 2011, bounced 6.8 percent.
The two companies have made other moves to combat the new
competition.
Cellcom completed its merger with internet service and local
and long distance calling provider Netvision and offered a
package of mobile, home phone and Internet, while Partner is
integrating Netvision rival 012 Smile and has launched an
inexpensive mobile plan under the 012 name.
Still, the two acknowledge the full hit to their profits has
yet to be felt.
"This quarter does not reflect the full impact of the
increased market competition following the entry of the new
competitors ... characterised by unlimited packages at
significantly lower prices ... whose full impact we will see in
the coming quarters," said Sztern.
Cellcom posted a 50 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit to 121 million shekels, above expectations in a Reuters
poll of 114 million. Revenue, hurt by a decline in equipment
sales, fell 5.7 percent to 1.50 billion and its subscriber base
fell by 29,000 to 3.333 million.
Partner recorded a 41 percent fall in net profit to 120
million, above expectations of 98 million. Revenue declined 24
percent to 1.43 billion as equipment income slid 59 percent. Its
subscriber base fell by 49,000 to 3.1 million.
Partner will pay a quarterly dividend of 1.03 shekels a
share and said it may buy back up to 200 million shekels of its
bonds in the coming year.
Cellcom's board opted against a dividend for the second
quarter but would evaluate its decision in coming quarters.