JERUSALEM Nov 12 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, reported a 58 percent drop in
quarterly profit due to higher financing expenses and lower
revenue stemming from stiff competition that has eroded calling
prices.
Net profit slipped to 52 million shekels ($14.7 million) in
the third quarter from 124 million a year earlier. Revenue
dipped 15.5 percent to 1.224 billion shekels.
Cellcom was forecast to earn 63 million shekels on revenue
of 1.247 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up last year with
the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with
unlimited calling plans for $25 a month or lower. That led to
steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and
two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom said on Tuesday it showed improvement in free cash
flow over the second quarter partly due to efficiency measures.
As a result, Cellcom declared a quarterly dividend of 85
million, or 0.85 shekel (24 cents) a share. Cellcom had not paid
a dividend for the prior five quarters to strengthen its balance
sheet.
"This decision does not indicate on dividend distribution in
future quarters, and any such decision shall be examined
according to the future market conditions and the company's
needs," said Chief Financial Officer Shlomi Fruhling.
Cellcom said it expects growth to come from future
competition in the landline market as Israel's telecoms
regulator is pushing for more competition in the sector which
could include TV over Internet.
Cellcom had 3.156 million subscribers at the end of
September, down 5.5 percent a year earlier.
Last week, Bezeq's Pelephone unit, one of its
rivals, reported a 9.1 percent fall in quarterly profit to 140
million shekels on a 9.7 percent drop in revenue.