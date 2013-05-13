TEL AVIV May 13 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, reported a 61 percent drop in
quarterly net profit and projected further declines in revenue
in the second quarter amid intense competition.
Cellcom on Monday posted first-quarter net profit of
67 million shekels ($18.8 million), down from 173 million a year
earlier as revenue fell 20.6 percent to 1.26 billion shekels.
The company was forecast to earn 72 million shekels on revenue
of 1.3 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up last year with
the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with
unlimited calling plans for $25 a month or lower.
The aggressive pricing competition during the past year is
reflected in the first quarter results, Cellcom Chief Executive
Nir Sztern said.
"In this quarter we also saw a decline in revenues from
cellular handsets, as a result of a decline in prices and a
reduction in handset sales," he said.
Due to the capital market's forecast for high inflation in
the second quarter, Cellcom expects a material increase in
financing expenses, which would hurt net income, said Yaacov
Heen, Cellcom's chief financial officer.
"Furthermore, we expect continued erosion of revenues in the
second quarter, although in a more moderate rate than
experienced in previous quarters," he said. "On the other hand,
we expect an improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter
compared with the first quarter of this year, mainly due to a
continued decrease in the purchase of cellular handsets."
Its subscriber base fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier to
3.17 million.
Cellcom opted against paying a quarterly dividend, saying it
wanted to strengthen its balance sheet at this time of
uncertainty. The board, it added, will evaluate its decision in
the coming quarters as market conditions develop.
Rival Pelephone, a unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom,
earlier reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly profit and 22.5
percent fall in revenue.
($1 = 3.57 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)