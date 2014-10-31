OSLO Oct 31 Cellcura Asa
Cellcura asa: negotiated a convertible loan agreement with
Cellcura's largest shareholder Dag Dvergsten AS
* Through the agreement the Lender will lend CellCura NOK
1.5 million in cash, which will give the Company some time to
work for a sustainable financing or other strategic alternatives
* The Board of Directors has not been able to identify any
alternatives for CellCura and its shareholders. External funding
or equity placements (rights issues) are not feasible based on
the current situation.
* Based on the above, the Board of Directors proposes that
the shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for the loan
is set aside.
* Board of Directors proposes that a extraordinary general
meeting passes the following resolution:CellCura ASA raises a
convertible loan of NOK 12,055,190 (the "Loan").
* The Loan may be subscribed by Dag Dvergsten AS ("the
Lender"). The Loan is subscribed at par value.
* NOK 1.5 million of the Loan shall be paid to CellCura
ASA's within 21 November 2014. The remaining part of the Loan
is already rendered and will be deemed subscribed for by the
subscription in the minutes to this EGM.
* The Loan falls due 31 December 2017. The interest rate is
7.5 % p.a. on the outstanding amount during the term of the Loan
* The Lender may at any time up to 31December 2017 convert
all or parts of the Loan, including accrued interest, to shares
in CellCura ASA at a conversion price of NOK 0.20 vs last
closing at NOK 0.46
* Extraordinary general meeting in CellCura ASA will be
held Friday 21 November 2014 at 10am at Vika Atrium,
Munkedamsveien 45
* Board of Directors also proposes that it is granted an
authorisation to increase the share capital by up to NOK 650,000
by subscription of new shares, equivalent to 49.84% of the
current share capital
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)