OSLO Oct 31 Cellcura Asa

Cellcura asa: negotiated a convertible loan agreement with Cellcura's largest shareholder Dag Dvergsten AS

* Through the agreement the Lender will lend CellCura NOK 1.5 million in cash, which will give the Company some time to work for a sustainable financing or other strategic alternatives

* The Board of Directors has not been able to identify any alternatives for CellCura and its shareholders. External funding or equity placements (rights issues) are not feasible based on the current situation.

* Based on the above, the Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for the loan is set aside.

* Board of Directors proposes that a extraordinary general meeting passes the following resolution:CellCura ASA raises a convertible loan of NOK 12,055,190 (the "Loan").

* The Loan may be subscribed by Dag Dvergsten AS ("the Lender"). The Loan is subscribed at par value.

* NOK 1.5 million of the Loan shall be paid to CellCura ASA's within 21 November 2014. The remaining part of the Loan is already rendered and will be deemed subscribed for by the subscription in the minutes to this EGM.

* The Loan falls due 31 December 2017. The interest rate is 7.5 % p.a. on the outstanding amount during the term of the Loan

* The Lender may at any time up to 31December 2017 convert all or parts of the Loan, including accrued interest, to shares in CellCura ASA at a conversion price of NOK 0.20 vs last closing at NOK 0.46

* Extraordinary general meeting in CellCura ASA will be held Friday 21 November 2014 at 10am at Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45

* Board of Directors also proposes that it is granted an authorisation to increase the share capital by up to NOK 650,000 by subscription of new shares, equivalent to 49.84% of the current share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)