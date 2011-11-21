* Phase II study study of rindopepimut improved survival

* Therapy benefits sub-group of patients with gene defect

Nov 21 Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX.O) said on Monday a mid-stage trial of its experimental brain cancer vaccine improved survival in patients with a specific genetic mutation, sending its shares up 1.5 percent.

Patients with a cancer gene known as EGFRvIII who were treated with rindopepimut lived on average nine months longer than patients historically live when given standard treatment.

In the 65-patient study, patients receiving rindopepimut survived for an average of 24.6 months following diagnosis, compared with 15.2 months for the historical control arm.

The data was consistent with two smaller studies previously conducted at M.D. Anderson and Duke University which showed average overall survival of 24.6 months and 24.4 months.

Celldex, which plans to start a late-stage trial of the therapy this year, presented the data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology in Orange County, California.

"The consistency of data from three separate studies, including a large multicenter trial, is very encouraging and clearly supports our plan to advance clinical development of rindopepimut," said Dr. Thomas Davis, chief medical officer at Needham, Massachusetts-based Celldex.

EGFRvIII is a mutated form of the epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, which is expressed in cancer cells but not normal tissue and can contribute to cancer cell growth. The mutated gene has been expressed in 31 percent of brain cancer tumors, according to a Celldex test.

Joseph Pantginis, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, said "we are encouraged by the level of survival benefit consistency between three Phase II studies" and predicted "a high likelihood of success" for the Phase III study.

Celldex shares were up 4 cents $2.76 in Nasdaq trading.

