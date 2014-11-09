TEL AVIV Nov 9 Israel's Cellebrite, a provider
of mobile forensic software, expects a sharp boost in sales in
the next two years after it launched a diagnostic tool that can
fix smartphones remotely.
Cellebrite, a subsidiary of Japan's Sun Corp, has
its revenue split evenly between two businesses: a forensics
system used by law enforcement that retrieves data hidden inside
mobile devices and technology for mobile retailers.
"We expect the diagnostics tool to more than double revenue
stream in our retail business unit within two years," Executive
Vice President Amir Lehr told Reuters.
"Cellphones are becoming a more critical part of our life,"
he said, noting consumers are becoming more dependent on their
smartphone, which in turn have become more complex.
Other companies offer solutions to remotely fix smartphones,
but Lehr said Cellebrite is unique in that it is cloud based and
covers call centres, end users and repair labs.
Many common problems, like batteries that drain too fast,
sluggish response and poor audio or video quality, can be caused
by poorly written applications or a mismatch of hardware and
software.
Typically the phone must be shipped to a repair lab at a
cost of $60-$180 in the United States. Often the cause is not
found because the lab checks the hardware and operating system
but not applications running on the phone, Lehr said.
Cellebrite's diagnostics, Lehr said, is more thorough. It
puts "lab capability close to the customer at the point of sales
and as an application running on the smartphone".
It has three channels of access to the phone - retail
salespeople can operate the system, call centres can remotely
access the phone and show users how to change settings or remove
apps and in some cases the end user can self diagnose.
The company sells its mobile retail technology to over 200
wireless carriers and retailers ranging from Verizon and
Vodafone to PhoneHouse Netherlands. It has begun selling its
diagnostics product to Cricket in the United States, Claro in
Argentina and Orange in Luxemburg, among others.
"We expect a very rapid pick up," Lehr said, noting the
diagnostics systems was compatible with the company's retail
hardware that is already in 90 percent of stores selling phones
in the United States and about 50 percent in Europe.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)